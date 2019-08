Armenian track and field athlete wins gold at European Team Championship

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian track and field athlete Levon Aghasyan, member of the national athletic team, has won the triple jump tournament at the European Athletics Team Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Aghasyan won gold with a result of 16,46.

With the current results Armenia’s team is 6th.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

