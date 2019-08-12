Armenian serviceman left military post in circumstances yet unknown

On August 12 at around 12:00, in circumstances yet unknown, serviceman Arayik Ghazaryan (born in 2000) left the military post from the maintenance station of one of the military units of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) stationed in the southeastern direction, as reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh.

Azerbaijani presses report that serviceman Ghazaryan is currently in Azerbaijan.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details about the incident.

