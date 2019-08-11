Pope Francis Notes 70th Anniversary of Geneva Convention

‘May this anniversary make states increasingly aware of the indispensable need to protect the life and dignity of victims of armed conflicts.’

Pope Francis on August 11, 2019, marked the upcoming 70th anniversary of the Geneva Convention with a strong appeal for the care of both civilians and prisoners during time of war.

The Holy Father’s comments came after praying the noonday Angelus with the large crowds of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

“Tomorrow marks the 70th anniversary of the Geneva Convention, important international legal instruments that impose limits on the use of force and are aimed at protecting civilians and prisoners in time of war,” the Pope said. “May this anniversary make states increasingly aware of the indispensable need to protect the life and dignity of victims of armed conflicts.

“All are required to observe the limits imposed by international humanitarian law, protecting unarmed populations and civil structures, especially hospitals, schools, places of worship, refugee camps. And let’s not forget that war and terrorism are always a serious loss for all humanity.

“They are the great human defeat!”

