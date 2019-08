Garo Paylan tweets about Armenian church of Malatya

Deputy of the Turkish parliament Garo Paylan, who is of Armenian origin, tweeted about the endangered Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Malatya, Turkey.

Paylan said that his grandparents were baptized there and posted a photo of the church.

The church is half destroyed, and the construction works have been suspended.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...