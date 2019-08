Artsakh President meets volunteers of 7th Summer Pan-Armenian Games

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan met with young volunteers who took an active part in organizing the 7th Summer Pan-Armenian Games, Artsakh President’s press service reported.

The President thanked them for their hard and diligent work, wished them success and all the best.

