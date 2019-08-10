Paylan to treasure hunters: If only you knew the real treasure is the church itself

Istanbul-Armenian MP Garo Paylan, representing the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), took to Twitter to comment on the attack against the historic Armenian church in Germush District of Urfa, Turkey by treasure hunters.

The MP shared the photos of the damaged church where treasure seekers have dug deep holes for gold and jewels, Ermenihaber reports.

“If only you knew that the real treasure is the church itself … Thousands of churches in the country have been destroyed and continue to be destroyed by thieves and vandals,” Paylan said.

