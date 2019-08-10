Armenia schoolchildren win 5 medals at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

YEREVAN. – The schoolchildren’s team from Armenia has won two silver and three bronze medals at the 2019 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics that was held in Keszthely, Hungary.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the news service of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport that 53 teams—comprising 260 schoolchildren—from 46 countries competed in this event.

During the Olympiad, there was also a six-person multinational team competition in which Armenia’s schoolchildren competed in different teams.

A team in which an Armenian schoolgirl competed took first place, and a team including an Armenian schoolboy placed second in this competition.

