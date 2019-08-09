Armenia’s Aronian to take part in Grand Chess Tour events

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian will take part in the Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz tournament, the fourth leg of the 2019 Grand Chess Tour, in the U.S. from 10 to 14 August.

The rapid round is scheduled for 10-12 August, while the blitz round – for 13-14 August, the Chess Federation of Armenia reported.

The Armenian GM’s rivals in the event are Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Fabiano Caruana, Ding Liren, Sergey Karjakin, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Leinier Dominguez, Yu Yangyi and Richard Rapport.

Aronian will next take part in the fifth leg of Grand Chess Tour, Sinquefield Cup on 16-30 August, competing with Magnus Carlsen, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Fabiano Caruana, Ding Liren, Sergey Karjakin, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Anish Giri, Wesley So, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Viswanathan Anand and Hikaru Nakamura.

