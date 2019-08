Armenian nationals set record for visits to Turkey

The number of Armenia residents visiting Turkey has increased dramatically in recent years.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey that from January to June 2019, the number of Armenian nationals visiting Turkey has totaled 23,160 people, which up 15 percent, as compared to the same period last year.

In June this year, 5,067 Armenian citizens visited Turkey, and this is 22-percent more than the same period last year.

