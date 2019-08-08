Turkey angered by Armenian Genocide reflection in Netflix series

A reflection on the Armenian Genocide by one of the episodes of Netflix’s science fiction series ‘Another Life’ has angered Tukey.

In the episode, one of the characters in the series speaks of her Armenian origin and tells that her grandmother crossed deserts with her children to survive the Armenian Genocide, Ermenihaber reports.

The Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) has accused the company of openly propagating the Armenian Genocide topic.

The council was also upset by the fact that Netflix has so far failed to provide any clarification or explanation on the issue raised by them.

