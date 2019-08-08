Celebration of the Life of Prof. Vahakn N. Dadrian • MassisPost

MISSION HILLS – In honor of Professor Vahakn N. Dadrian, the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, in collaboration with the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Organization of Istanbul Armenians (OIS), is organizing a “Celebration of Life” event to be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Deukmejian Community Center at the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, at 4:00 PM.

Professor Vahakn N. Dadrian, who passed away on August 2, 2019, was the preeminent scholar of the Armenian Genocide and was instrumental in establishing the larger field of genocide studies. His extensive research and scholarly work, which included the publication of numerous books and articles in academic journals as well as lectures in various academic, social and political venues, were transformative and resulted in greater international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. As a world-renowned authority on the subject, his contribution to humanity through the understanding of genocide has been invaluable.

The event is open to the public. The event will be Live Streamed on www.ararat-eskijian-museum.com or the museum Facebook.

For more information, you may contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com. Deukmejian Community Center is located at 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.

