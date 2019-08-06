Newspaper: Few weeks remain until Armenia ratification of Istanbul Convention

YEREVAN. – Even though the government of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has not yet petitioned to the Constitutional Court to decide on the constitutionality of the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe, nor has the Venice Commission’s conclusion been obtained, it turns out that even the deadlines had been set for Armenia’s ratification of this well-known convention, Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper wrote.

“In particular, by the May 16 decision of this year, the RA government has approved the list of measures ensuring the implementation of the Action Plan for 2019-2023, and the upcoming actions are presented in that program and their deadlines are specified. [Accordingly,] the second ten days of September are prescribed as the term for the implementation of the event.

“And in this case, the reports and comments that the government is in no hurry to ratify the convention become null and void, since an actual term has long been prescribed,” Zhoghovurd wrote.

https://news.am/eng/news/527376.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...