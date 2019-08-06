Best oriental rug cleaning in London

Two years ago, when I moved to London, UK from Armenia to pursue my dream studying Journalism at University College London (UCL), my grandma exhorted me to take an oriental rug that according to an old Armenian tradition attracts luck (you might have heard about the habit of Armenians to maintain their traditions and customs wherever they are).

I would have never forgiven myself if I hadn’t taken the rug with me yet taking it with me to London was the least of my problems. My grandma has special rules for cleaning the rugs and, as you have already guessed, I must follow them: this kind of rug can only be cleaned by hand, with special care, and by real professionals. As I was going to study in London for 4 years, I had to clean it somehow and started to look for an oriental rug cleaning companies in the UK, which by the way is not as easy as you might think.

After detailed research, I was disappointed that in a country like UK I couldn’t find a good rug cleaning company. However, once a friend of mine who is a Persian and the situation was more than familiar to her told me about London based oriental rug cleaning company, Deep Clean. She trusted Deep Clean her Persian rug and she was happy with the result. Knowing how picky my friend is, I decided to give them a try though I didn’t have high hopes.

The result exceeded my expectations. After seeing the carpet, I was sure that my grandma would have appreciated their efforts and the way they do their job. Let me start from the very beginning when two guys namely Mike and Dave came to my house to take the carpet, I was a “little” shocked as I thought that I was going to take it to their office. The first thing that stroke my eyes was they were very careful with it and guaranteed me to bring it back without any harm. Being a journalist, I decided to make the best of my profession and started to shoot my questions: “How are you going to clean it? Won’t my rug lose its colours? What liquids do you use?”

Special thanks to Dave and Mike for telling me in detail how everything is done while they were packing the rug for cleaning. They were very patient and thoroughly answered all the questions. Thanks to my questions, now you can learn how they clean carpets. Let’s take a closer look at what stages my oriental rug went through to come to its final look.

1. First off, all the dust is shaken out through a special machine.

2. After, the rug goes through a “rug bath”, which is a special pool where firstly the rug is soaked and after it is hand-washed.

3. Then these actions are repeated constantly until the water, flowing out of the rug, is crystal clean.

4. Believe me, no fabric or natural colour is damaged as they use special liquids per rug which is highly important especially in case it is an oriental or a Persian carpet.

5. The rug is hung to dry at favorable conditions such as special temperature, environment, etc.

6. Finally, when the experts inspect the rug, they confirm whether the rug is ready to be returned or not, this stage is called inspection.

By the way, only professionals work in this company and only trained masters can clean the carpets.

Remaining faithful to the traditional approach of cleaning oriental, Persian or any kind of modern and antique rug, they put quality over anything else to ensure the satisfaction of their clients.

A bonus from me for those who want to keep their carpets clean in home conditions. You can follow Deep Clean blog where you can find a lot of interesting tips and advice right from the professionals on how to clean the carpets at home or the best places to place your rug, to name a few.

If you still have second thoughts, I will be more than happy to answer all your questions and assist you further.

https://news.am/eng/news/527421.html

