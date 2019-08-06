Armenian sappers demine 28,063 square meters in Syria

Sappers of the Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria cleared 28,063 square meters of land during their technical survey and cleaning activities from 8 July to 5 August.

In a post on Facebook the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise says during the same period Armenian medics provided therapeutic aid to 335 Syrian citizens.

Meanwhile, 638 patients underwent radiological examination and 65 citizens used anesthesiology services. The pediatrician of the Armenian team examined 267 children and the gynecologist examined 280 patients.

In total, 1,625 patients received medical aid, the center said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/06/Armenian-sapper-Syria/2150106

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...