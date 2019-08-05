U18 European C’ship: Armenian women’s basketball team wins gold

The Armenian women’s basketball team became the winner of the FIBA U18 European Championship Division C ended in Andorra.
In the final the Armenian team defeated the team of Malta 79-73, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reported.
Armenian basketball player Kayla Keshmeshyan was named the best player of the championship.
Another Armenian player Meri Margaryan entered the top 5.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/05/U18-European-Cship-Armenia-basketball/2149627
