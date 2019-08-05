Turkey reaffirms support to Azerbaijan in ending Karabakh conflict

Turkey’s foreign minister has reiterated his country’s support to Azerbaijan in the efforts towards reaching a settlement of the Nagrono-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

Mevlut Chavushoglu addressed the friendly relations with the “brotherly” country in a speech delivered at the 11th Ambassadors’ Conference in Ankara, the Turkish media report.

“Turkey will always offer support to Azerbaijan, including in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” he is quoted as saying.

