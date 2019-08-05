Poland Open: Artur Shahinyan – Gold Medalist

Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Shahinyan (87 kg) became the winner of the international tournament ended in Warsaw, Poland.

In the final of 87 kg weight class Shahinyan faced Maksim Manukyan. A tense struggle began.

On the last seconds of the bout the score was 2:1 in favor of Manukyan.

Shahinyan pushed Manukyan out of the mat. The referee gave a two-point warning to Manukyan for passiveness. Manukyan fell and failed to continue the fight.

Artur Shahinyan was named the winner of the tournament.

As for Gevorg Gharibyan (60 kg) he became a bronze medalist.

Earlier Malkhas Amoyan (72 kg) had won a gold medal.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/74048/poland-open-artur-shahinyangold-medalist.html

