Astronaut Sergei Avdeyev attends opening of int’l space summer school in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 5, ARMENPRESS. The International Summer Space School has opened at the A. Shahinyan Physics and Mathematics School in Yerevan, Armenia.

Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Armen Abroyan attended the opening ceremony.

He emphasized that the event will give results in the future when the participating young people will make contributions in space science.

Renowned astronaut Sergei Avdeyev was also in attendance of the opening ceremony. He delivered remarks and wished productive activities to the participants.

Lectures will be organized for school-children from Armenia and various Russian cities during the 12-day summer school.

They will also visit the Byurakan Observatory for practical training.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/983868/

