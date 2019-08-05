Armenian Genocide last survivor in Argentina’s Rosario dies

Assana Sarkissian, the Armenian Genocide’s last survivor in Rosario, Argentina, has died. She who would have turned 98 years old on Sunday, Diario Armenia reported.

Sarkissian was born in 1921, in Diyarbakır Province of present-day Turkey.

She was the eldest of five children in the family.

The only thing Sarkissian remembered from the genocide was that the Turks had massacred her whole family.

In 1926, she, along with her brother Garabed and mother, Oghida Hovhannisyan, had sailed from Marseille, France, to Argentina.

In Argentina, Sarkissian met with another genocide survivor, Giragos.

They got married and had 3 children, 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

In one of the photos above, Assana Sarkissian is shown with her grandson, and in the other—as a child, with her father, Avedis.

https://news.am/eng/news/527243.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...