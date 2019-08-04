Assassination Attempt Targeting Former MP Melik Manukyan, Three Suspects Arrested • MassisPost

YEREVAN — An explosion occurred on the Yerevan-Sevan highway near the town of Abovyan Friday afternoon targeting cars belong to businessman Melik Manukyan, a former member of the “Tsarukyan” faction of the National Assembly, known as “Bottle Melo”.

The factory for glass containers owned by Melik Manukyan is also a few meters away. Manukyan and his relatives have been in the media’s attention for a number of times within the framework of various criminal stories. Back in January of this year, shots were fired at the former Gardez restaurant complex owned by the former MP. Eight people were injured in gunfire, one of whom, a resident of Abovyan, born in 1989, died as a result of injuries. A few days later, according to the court ruling, the deputy’s son was released.

A few hours after the incident people connected to Manukyan came to the scene, crossed the special police zone, began arguing with the on-site specialists, after which one of them, Robert Manukyan the businessman’s brother, disobeying police instructions, sat in a Range Rover-proof car and nearly ran over by police and left the scene. He was later arrested on Saturday and the car returned to police custody.

The Armenian Investigative Committee announced on Saturday that Three people have been arrested in connection with the blast. They are being charged with attempted murder in a threat to many lives, acquiring, selling, keeping, transporting or carrying illegal weapons, ammunitions, and explosive devices.

