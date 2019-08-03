Baku to open Armenian language and literature center

An analytical center adjunct to Azerbaijan’s Institute of International Relations has proposed a plan for opening a special research department to promote studies into the Armenian language, literature and history.

“We need to conduct a comprehensive study of Armenia, including its politics, economy and literature. We are considering plans to also offer Armenian language courses. There are very few specialists in Azerbaijan, who actually know Armenian,” he president of the center’s Managing Board, Farid Shafiev, has told Rusarminfo.ru.

He said that the plan to launch an Armenian studies center is part of their studies into the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict in attempt “to raise an international awareness of the true facts behind its history.”

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/08/03/baku/3063523

