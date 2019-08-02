The Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate in Constantinople Visits the Ecumenical Patriarchate

Bishop Sahak Mashalian, the newly elected Vicar of the Armenian Patriarchate in the City (Istanbul), visited today, Friday, August 2, 2019, the seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the Phanar.

Bishop Sahak, accompanied by clergy of the Armenian Patriarchate, was received by the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with honor and cordiality, and informed him of the ongoing process of electing their new Patriarch.

https://www.goarch.org/-/the-vicar-of-the-armenian-patriarchate-in-constantinople-visits-the-ecumenical-patriarchate

