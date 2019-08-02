Artsakh ready for the opening of 7th Pan-Armenian Games

YEREVAN, AUGUST 2, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is ready for the opening of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games, State Minister of Artsakh Grigory Martirosyan said on Facebook.

“The torch of unity will be lit in several days, on August 6. Various sports-cultural events will be held which will prove the adherence to our unity, national values and traditions. The preparation works of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games are being completed”, he said.

The 7th Pan-Armenian Games will be held from August 5 to 17. The opening ceremony will take place in the main stadium of Stepanakert on August 6, and the closing ceremony will be held in Yerevan’s Freedom square on August 17.

