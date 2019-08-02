ANCA-Glendale to Honor Archpriest Vazgen Atmajian

GLENDALE— The gala will take place on Sunday, August 25 at Renaissance Banquet Hall in Glendale.

Born in 1965 in Beirut, Lebanon, Archpriest Vazken Atmajian was dedicated to serving the Armenian community. First as a scholar of Antelias Seminary, then as a member of the Lebanon Homenetmen family, and an altar boy in his hometown’s St. Sarkis Church, Archpriest Atmajian knew he was destined to serve his people.

In 1984, he migrated to the United States with his family, where he settled in Los Angeles and attended Glendale Community College. Soon, he began to attend special courses of the priesthood program offered by the Western Prelacy. He married Anahid Jabourian in 1988 and was blessed with two children, Tamar and Shahan, and a son-in-law, Taniel Hasserjian. All are active members of the Armenian community.

Upon his ordainment as a priest, he served the local St. Garabed Armenian Apostolic Church from 1993 to May of 1999 and, since 1999 has served St. Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Glendale. In addition to his work as reverend, Archpriest Vazken Atmajian accepted teaching positions for Religion and Ethics at Rose and Alex Pilibos and Vahan & Anoush Chamlian Armenian Schools and taught countless life lessons, morals, values, and an Armenian, Christian way of life to hundreds of students over the years.

Archpriest Atmajian remains the link between the Western Prelacy and Homenetmen, and offers his spiritual services at both Memorial Hospital, where he was appointed as a foundation board, and Adventist Hospital, where he is on the advisory board. He has served the Glendale Police Department as both a spiritual counselor and a chaplain.

Archpriest Atmajian has a close partnership with Armenian and non-Armenian organizations, associations and institutions in Glendale and has been dedicated to improving the social and spiritual life of his region’s administrative and spiritual realms. For him, there is no measure to a task; there is only wholehearted service. It is with this awareness that Archpriest Vazken Atmajian works in the Glendale Region and attempts to please those who seek him the most. It is for his kindness and genuine willingness to help that he has become a beacon of hope for many.

ANCA Glendale will honor Archpriest Vazken Atmajian, along with Armenian Youth Association of California, YWCA Glendale, Asbarez Daily Newspaper, Lena Kortoshian and Nicholetta Sarkissian at the annual Award and Appreciation Gala. For more tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit the website.

The ANCA Glendale Chapter advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels. Learn more online.

http://asbarez.com/183554/anca-glendale-to-honor-archpriest-vazgen-atmajian/

