Organisation of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games discussed at the consultation convened at Artsakh Presidency

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened on Thursday an enlarged consultation with the participation of Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, members of the Security Council and representatives of the political parties.

A number of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy were on the discussion agenda. Special attention was paid to the organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games.

The Head of the State gave relevant assignments to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper solution of the discussed issues.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/31/Organisation/2148298

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...