Lyova Gevorgyan – World Cadet Championship Bronze Medalist

The World Wrestling Cadet Championships are underway in Bulgarian capital Sofia.

Current European cadet champion at 92 kg Lyova Gevorgyan managed to become a bronze medalist of the World Cadet Championship.

In the fight for the third place he defeated 7:4 Indian Monu Dahiya.

Lyova Gevorgyan had started the struggle from the 1/8 finals where had won 11:0 Belarusian Uladzislau Kazlou, in the ¼ finals he had beaten 12:2 Uzbekistan’s Ravshanbek Jumaboev but in the semifinals he had conceded 3:6 to Iranian Yousefi Sangani who became a world cadet champion.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/73947/lyova-gevorgyanworld-cadet-championship-bronze-medalist.html

