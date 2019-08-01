International Army Games 2019: Armenia to host Peace Fighter competitions

The Peace Fighter competitions will take place in Armenia, from Saturday to August 15, within the framework of the International Army Games 2019.

Armed forces from Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Greece, Kazakhstan, and Russia will take part in the Peace Fighter competitions which will be held in capital city Yerevan as well as in Dilijan and Ijevan towns.

The participants will compete in several contests.

Opening ceremony of the Peace Fighter competitions will take place Saturday, in Dilijan.

https://news.am/eng/news/526738.html

