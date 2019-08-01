Foreign nationals arriving in Armenia for 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games to be exempt from visa fees

YEREVAN. – At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the draft decision to exempt from entry visa payments the foreign nationals who are members of the sports delegations that will arrive in the country to participate in the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games.

Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts presented the matter at the Cabinet meeting.

“We are doing this by overcoming some difficult issues,” Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said, for his part. “This is unprecedented, and in the future this will also enable [us] to hold even larger events there.”

The 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games will be held from August 6 to 17.

Their opening ceremony will take place in Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

https://news.am/eng/news/526746.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...