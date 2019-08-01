Armenia’s Aronian comes 8th on latest FIDE ratings

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian moved up six spots to 8th on the latest World Chess Federation (FIDE) ratings.

Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen continues to top the list of 100 strongest chess players of the world.

Three other Armenian chess players Gabriel Sargissian, Hrant Melkumyan and Sergei Movsesian rank 46th, 87th and 98th on the list, respectively.

Meantime, Armenian players Elina Danielian and Lilit Mkrtchian are included in the Top 100 Women August list, taking the 64th and 72nd spots, respectively.

The FIDE ratings of 100 strongest junior players feature three Armenians – Haik Martirosyan sitting 10th, Aram Hakobyan placing 30th and Shant Sargsyan coming 41st on the list.

Armenian chess player Anna Sargsyan ranks 76th on the top100 girls’ list.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/08/01/Aronian-FIDE-ratings/2148535

