Ararat-Armenia qualifies for Europa League Qualifying 3rd round

Armenian champion Ararat-Armenia continues to perform successfully in the second round of Europa League Qualifying.

Vardan Minasyan’s athletes won 2:1 in the return match against Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar. Louis Ogana authored two goals. Anthony Hernandez from Lincoln Red Imps was also successful.



Ararat-Armenia qualified for the Europa League 3rd round, where they will compete against Georgian champion Saburtalo.

https://sport.mediamax.am/en/news/football/34390

