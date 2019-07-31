Prominent Armenian artist Frid Soghoyan dies at 83

Renowned Soviet-Armenian painter and sculptor Frid Soghoyan has passed away at the age of 83 in Moscow, the Armenian Embassy in Russia said in a Facebook post.

The artist was born in Leninakan (present day Gyumri) in 1936. In 1961 he graduated from Yerevan Fine Arts and Theater Institute.

Soghoyan, a people’s artist of Armenia and Russia and honored artist of Ukraine, created portrait sculptures and monumental decorative works which stand out with their life-size cutouts and emphasis on the characters’ present and eternal existence.

The artist gave unique interpretations to the statues of Stepan Shahumyan (1970, Yerevan) and the Great Scholars of the East at the façade of the Afrasiab Museum of Samarkand (1970), as well as to numerous monuments to the heroes of the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War in Armenia, Artsakh, Samarkand and elsewhere.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/31/Frid-Soghoyan/2147975

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...