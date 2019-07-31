Hayastani Hanrapetutyun: Armenia’s nuclear safety ‘scores high’ on IAEA index

As part of its recent monitoring and evaluation mission in Armenia, an expert group from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) rated the safety level considerably high at the Nuclear Power Plant of Metsamor (Armavir region).

The group was in Armenia upon the government’s invitation to consider the implementation of 2015 proposals and recommendations issued by the Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS). It concluded and submitted the outcomes of the seven-day testing last Wednesday, according to the paper.

The mission, which had meetings with the Nuclear Safety Committee, stated that Armenia had essentially strengthened its regulatory infrastructure “amid the current challenges”.

In comments to the paper, Head of the Committee Ashot Martirosyan revealed the outcome of the preliminary review, saying that the country scored 3.82 (out of 4) on the IAEA index.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/07/31/hh/3061172

