Armenian ballet dancer wins third prize at int’l competition in Vienna

Armenian ballet dancer Zhanna Tevosyan has been awarded with the third prize at the 8th Vienna International Ballet and Contemporary Dance Competition.

Zhanna is an artist of the ballet troupe of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan.

The competition took place in the capital of Austria on 21 July, the Opera Theater said in a Facebook post.

“We extend congratulations to our artist, wishing her new achievements,” the post said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/31/Armenian-ballet-dancer-Vienna/2147845

