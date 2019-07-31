Armenian-American Museum to be opened in Glendale | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JULY 31, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian-American museum will be opened in the city of Glendale, California, according to Kathryn Barger (pictured far left) , member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors representing the 5th District.

“We already have donations, the Los Angeles County has donated 1,000,000 dollars and the State of California has donated 5,000,000 dollars for the museum’s expenditures. I am hopeful that it will be a very successful project for everyone,” Barger said at a news conference in Yerevan where she is visiting as part of an official delegation led by Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis.

According to ANCA West Coast representative Nora Hovsepyan, the museum will be opened sometime during the upcoming five years.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

