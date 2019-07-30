Simferopol Airport hosts exhibition marking Aivazovsky’s 202nd anniversary

An exhibition marking the 202nd birthday anniversary of prominent Russian-Armenian seascape artist Hovhannes (Ivan) Aivazovsky has opened at the Simferopol International Airport in the Crimea.

The exhibition, titled “Aivazovsky and Traditions of Seascape Painting” features reproductions of eight paintings by the world-famous artist, as well as painting reproductions of his students and followers, TASS reported, citing the airport’s press service.

The airport was renamed after Hovhannes Aivazovsky in May this year to honor the great artist’s memory.

Aivazovsky was born in 1817 to a poor Armenian family in the city of Theodosia in the Crimea (Russian Empire). His father was a modest Armenian trader, while his mother was a traditional homemaker.

Following his education at the Imperial Academy of Arts, Aivazovsky traveled to Europe and lived briefly in Italy in the early 1840s. He then returned to Russia and was appointed the main painter of the Russian Navy. Aivazovsky had close ties with the military and political elite of the Russian Empire and often attended military maneuvers. He was sponsored by the state and was well-regarded during his lifetime. The saying “worthy of Aivazovsky’s brush”, popularized by Anton Chekhov, was used in Russia for “describing something ineffably lovely.”

One of the most prominent artists of his time, Aivazovsky was also popular outside Russia. He held numerous solo exhibitions in Europe and the United States. During his almost 60-year career, he created around 6,000 paintings, making him one of the most prolific artists of his time.

The vast majority of his works are seascapes, but he often depicted battle scenes, Armenian themes, and portraiture. Most of Aivazovsky’s works are kept in Russian, Ukrainian and Armenian museums as well as private collections.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/30/Simferopol-Airport-Aivazovsky/2147349

