Musurlian References Armenian Genocide During Emmy Speech

Independent journalist Peter Musurlian won his third Los Angeles Area Emmy on Saturday at the Academy of Television Arts & Science’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The 52-minute documentary, “Holocaust Soliloquy,” ran on Los Angeles PBS station KLCS in May 2018, winning the Emmy in the Independent Programming Category.

Earlier this year, Musurlian, who shot, wrote, and edited the entire film, won a First Place Los Angeles Press Club Award for Best Videography, beating out two entries from the powerhouse KCET team.

The documentary can be found online, and Musurlian’s Emmy speech is available below:

Musurlian won his first Emmy in 2012, for a 30-minute (solo) documentary, Burbank’s African Sister City, which he shot, wrote, narrated, and edited. In 2016, Musurlian, and a team from The Burbank Channel, won Emmys for their various roles in the production of the Mayor’s State-of-the-City video.

Musurlian, who was born in Wisconsin and raised in Torrance, received his bachelor’s degree from USC, and master’s degrees from Baylor University, American University, and the University of Redlands. He has had 10 Emmy nominations since 2002 and has won 24 Golden Mikes from the Radio & Television News Association of Southern California.

Growing up, Musurlian attended St. James Armenian Apostolic Church. In 1983, he interned at ABC News in Washington, D.C., as part of the Armenian Assembly Intern Program. From 2006 to 2009, he sat on the Board of Directors of the Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region.

Among more than 20 Armenian-themed projects Musurlian has produced over the last 20 years are: The Long Journey from the NFL to Armenia (2006), Historic Armenia (2015), and The 100-Year-Old Survivor (2015), which all ran on KLCS in Los Angeles. You can see them, and much more, online.

Peter Musurlian mentions the Armenian Genocide during his Emmy speech

Among certain members of the Armenian Community, Musurlian is perhaps best known for his hard-hitting coverage of Members of Congress Jean Schmidt of Ohio and Steve Cohen of Tennessee, as well as California Assemblyman Mike Gatto, who all, to varying degrees, exhibited hostility toward Armenians and/or Armenian issues.

A former congressional aide, Musurlian has worked at television stations in Montana, Texas, Burbank, and Washington, D.C. He also served for eight months as a U.S Army broadcast journalist in Central Europe in the late 1990s, where he met his Hungarian wife, Szilvia.

He is editing his latest documentary, Genocide March Revisited, while working and living in Northern Virginia with his wife and teenage daughter, June Petra, the 2017 Los Angeles County Spelling Bee champion.

