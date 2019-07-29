Arthur Vayloyan one of panelists at Yerevan-hosted WCIT 2019

Arthur Vayloyan, CEO and a Board Member at Bitcoin Suisse AG, a leading financial service provider specializing in crypto assets, will be one of the panelists at WCIT 2019.

During over 25 years of working experience, Arthur has established himself as a thought leader and an innovative pioneer in the world of finance, private banking, and microfinance.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).

https://news.am/eng/news/526271.html

