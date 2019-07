Armenian killed in Aleppo

An Armenian Shant Keoshkerian was killed in Aleppo, Arevelk reported, referring to its sources.

Shant Keoshkerian was 17 years old.

Shant Keoshkerian was killed from a firearm. The incident occurred on Martin Street. The officer managed to detain a suspect in the murder.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...