Armenia soldier killed by Azerbaijan shooting had returned from Russia

2019-07-29

Contract serviceman Arman Bulghadaryan, 24, who died in the Azerbaijani shooting at the northeastern sector of Armenia’s border, was from Vanadzor.

Mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Arman had completed his compulsory military service in 2015 and left for Russia, but he had returned to Armenia a year later—at his father’s exhortation—and had started contract military service.

Aslanyan said Arman’s father, Arayik Bulghadaryan, is a police officer of the State Protection Service.

“It’s a smart, working family,” the Vanadzor mayor added. “It’s a sad case for our city.”

On Sunday at about 6:40pm, Arman Bulghadaryan, a contract serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia, was shot in the head in the direction of the combat position of a military unit, and as a result of Azerbaijani shooting.

Bulghadaryan died on the way to the Noyemberyan town hospital

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has initiated a criminal case on the incident.

An investigation is underway.

