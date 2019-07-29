Armenia soldier killed by Azerbaijan shooting had returned from Russia

Contract serviceman Arman Bulghadaryan, 24, who died in the Azerbaijani shooting at the northeastern sector of Armenia’s border, was from Vanadzor.

Mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Arman had completed his compulsory military service in 2015 and left for Russia, but he had returned to Armenia a year later—at his father’s exhortation—and had started contract military service.

Aslanyan said Arman’s father, Arayik Bulghadaryan, is a police officer of the State Protection Service.

“It’s a smart, working family,” the Vanadzor mayor added. “It’s a sad case for our city.”

On Sunday at about 6:40pm, Arman Bulghadaryan, a contract serviceman of the Armed Forces of Armenia, was shot in the head in the direction of the combat position of a military unit, and as a result of Azerbaijani shooting.

Bulghadaryan died on the way to the Noyemberyan town hospital

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has initiated a criminal case on the incident.

An investigation is underway.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...