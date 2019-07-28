Well-known Armenian personalities celebrate Vardavar in Gyumri

The Vardavar celebrations in Gyumri, Armenia, kicked off Sunday morning at Vardanants Square, and with the participation of well-known Armenian personalities.

Several days ago, Gyumri-born producer Ruben Mkhitaryan had announced a challenge to people: to come to Gyumri, to celebrate Vardavar there, to shoot their “wet” video, and to mention the people whom they would like to see and water in Gyumri.

“Let’s all together ensure the economic boom in the service sector of Gyumri,” he had added.

Numerous Armenian personalities have accepted this challenge.

The Vardavar events in Gyumri started at 9am, mayor Samvel Balasanyan washed several statues, and then he, too, celebrated Vardavar.

https://news.am/eng/news/526146.html

