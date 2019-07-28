Armenia’s Garni Museum-Reserve offers free entry on Vardavar

Garni Historical-Cultural Museum-Reserve located 28 km east of the Armenian capital of Yerevan offers a free entry to all Armenians and foreigners on 28 July marking Vardavar, a traditional holiday in Armenia.

Although now a Christian tradition, celebrating the transfiguration of Jesus Christ (the Feast of the Transfiguration), Vardavar’s history dates back to pagan times, where it was associated with the goddess of water, love and fertility – Astghik.

All are invited to attend an event in line with the pagan ritual scheduled for Sunday, the Service for Protection of Historical Environment and Cultural Museum Reservoirs said in a statement on Friday.

Upon the order of Ara Tarverdyan, the director of the organization, on that day the entry to the museum-reserve will be free from 1pm to 5pm.

The Garni Song and Dance Ensemble, Haykazun Ensemble, as well as singers Arsen Hambaryan and Grigor Hambaryan are also set to perform during the event.

