Armenia government members, France ambassador celebrate Vardavar (PHOTOS)

By Lusine Shahbazyan

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, French Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, Ararat Province Governor Garik Sargsyan, and Deputy Education, Science, Culture and Sport Minister Gevorg Loretsyan on Sunday celebrated Vardavar in Masis, Armenia (PHOTOS).

The third Tour de Masis bicycle ride took place. The event brought together about 100 amateur cyclists, and it kicked off at 9am, from Republic Square, the heart of downtown capital city Yerevan.

The cyclists, led by deputy PM Avinyan, were accompanied by police cars and two ambulances.

“Such an initiative means we are going to see a lot of cyclists in the streets of Yerevan soon,” Avinyan said, in particular. “But Yerevan should be accessible for cyclists.”

The participants of this bike ride rode 16 kilometers, and they stopped over once.

The finish line was at La Francophonie Park in Masis, where a draw was held for a brand new bicycle.

Subsequently, the French ambassador, the Armenian deputy PM, and the other participants in this bike ride together celebrated Vardavar with buckets full of water.

Afterward, they rode back to Yerevan.

https://news.am/eng/news/526148.html

