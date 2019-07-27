CNN Greece calls Armenia’s IT industry the Silicon Valley in South Caucasus | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. In a 3-minute report CNN Greece’s video journalist Kostas Pliakos explores Armenia’s IT industry, the Silicon Valley in the South Caucasus, introducing the country’s technological developments and achievements starting from Yerevan’s startup companies up to the innovative centers operating in the remote provinces. The main goal of the visit to Armenia is the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019), which will take place in Yerevan in October.

The video report was prepared by the joint efforts of the European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) and the WCIT 2019. Recently they organized a media trip for the European journalists to Armenia aimed at drawing the international media spotlight on Armenia’s IT field which has a huge potential.

WCIT 2019 will take place in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 6-9. The Congress will be held under the auspices and support of the Armenian government.

WCIT is the signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (WITSA).

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

