CNN Greece: Armenia – a Silicon Valley in the Caucasus

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia is the Silicon Valley of the Caucasus, CNN Greece says in a new report.

Ahead of the World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT2019) to be held in Armenia in October, the CNN explores and discovers Armenia’s ICT industry and technological developments.

Author Kostas Pliakos points to the fact that Armenia has the most stratups in the world in relation to its population.

For over a decade, Armenia has quickly entered the field of new technologies , not only as an outsourcing destination, but also as a producer of new ideas, applications and products,”the report says.

Furthermore, the CNN notes, Armenia is the country with the largest proportion of female IT workers, reaching 33% (as compared to 10% in the US).

The press trip was organized by European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA), in cooperation with WCIT2019 , with a vision to draw international media attention to the country’s rising tech scene.

Once the center of IT innovation of the USSR, Armenia has morphed into the Silicon Valley of the South Caucasus, a startup hub with a tech industry constantly growing and attracting global recognition.

During their stay, the journalists visited start-ups and IT companies in Yerevan, such as: PicsArt, a leading image editing app; BetConstruct, a global award-winning technology and services provider for gaming industry; TUMO Center for Creative Technology; and Armath Engineering Laboratory.

The media representatives concluded their time in Armenia, by paying a visit to Vanadzor Technological Center and COAF Smart Center in the Lori region, where they could witness firsthand the potential of technology to bring development in the country’s rural areas.

https://en.armradio.am/2019/07/27/cnn-greece-armenia-a-silicon-valley-in-the-caucasus/

