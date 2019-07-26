Armenia President in Paris, meets with Papal Legate for Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice (PHOTOS)

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in France on a working visit, met in Paris with Archbishop Levon Zekiyan, Papal Legate for the Armenian Mekhitarist Congregation of Venice, Italy.

They spoke about the activities of the Mekhitarists, particularly, the future of their Samuel Mouradian College and Cultural Center in Sèvres commune of Paris.

Subsequently, President Sarkissian and Archbishop Zekiyan visited the aforesaid college and cultural center.

Zekiyan said the Armenian President’s visit to this college was historic.

Also, he informed that a renovation process has begun in all the institutions belonging to the Mekhitarist Congregation.

https://news.am/eng/news/525860.html

