Karabakh President discusses 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games’ organization

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday convened a working consultation with members of the state commission on organization of the 7th Pan-Armenian Summer Games, to discuss the holding of this event in Artsakh.

Respective preparatory and organizational activities were on the agenda of this consultation, Central Information Department of the Office of the Republic of Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Minister of State Grigori Martirosyan, chairman Ishkhan Zakaryan of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games, and several other officials attended this discussion.

