5 Armenian companies granted exemption from customs duties

Five Armenian companies were granted exemption from customs duties.

The relevant decisions were made at the Armenian Government’s meeting on Thursday.

The draft decisions were presented by the Minister of Economy of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan.

The Cabinet approved the request of CJSC Nairian for exemption from customs duties when importing technological equipment, components, raw materials and (or) materials in the framework of the investment program implemented in the priority direction. The government provided incentives to I PLAST, Ard Global, IN-VI LLC companies.

The application of the Voske Kar organization was also discussed. Representatives of these companies are planning to invest and create new jobs.

https://news.am/eng/news/525675.html

