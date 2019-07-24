Photo exhibition of Armenian Holy Cross Church of Akhtamar Island opened

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Photo exhibition of Armenian Holy Cross Church of Akhtamar Island has opened at Hagia Irene Church near Topkapı Palace in Istanbul, ARMENPRESS reports Turkish Timeturk news outlet informs.

During the opening of the exhibition the organizers read the message of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, where he says that the Holy Cross Church of Akhtamar is an important religious center for the Christian world and particularly the Armenian people. ”This and similar historical-cultural monuments are the richness of our country”, reads the president’s message.

Istanbul’s Armenian patriarchal locum tenens Bishop Sahak Mashalian was also present at the opening ceremony. Speaking about the history of the Armenian Church and its uniqueness he noted that this event is more than just an exhibition, which is part of a larger program.

The exhibition will be open for 20 days.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

