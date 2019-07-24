Armenian, Iranian ministers discuss cooperation in IT sector

Minister of High Technology Industries Hakob Arshakyan has met with Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology, as part of a working visit to the Islamic Republic.

According to an official press release summing up the meeting, the sides discussed a broad framework of cooperation issues, addressing future joint programs in the IT sector and other possibilities of joint partnership.

Arshakyan briefed the Iranian official on the recent months’ political developments in Armenia, elaborating also on the economic development priorities adopted by the government and the newly established ministry’s vision for promoting the HighTech industries’ development in the country.

He also invited his Iranian counterpart to Armenia to attend the World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT 2019) between October 6 and 9.

