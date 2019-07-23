Russia to ease citizenship rules for Armenians

The Russian authorities are considering simplified citizenship procedures for Armenians as part of plans to mitigate the migration rules to enable a broader circle of foreigners to obtain temporary residency in the country.

A recently elaborated bill proposes measures to reduce the period of reviewing applications from six to four months, Pmp.ru reports.

Under the measure, drafted by the Russian Government, the privilege to obtain the right to permanent residency is envisaged for individuals who were born in Russia, or resettled in the country as part of an international agreement regulating resettlement procedures and offering protection to refugees’ rights. Armenia is a State Party to the document.

The right to residency is intended for a several categories of foreign citizens, including individuals born in Soviet Russia or formerly holding USSR citizenship, children born on the territory of Russia to parents who are Russian citizens, and foreigners working in the country as qualified specalists for no less than six months. The Russian State Duma is to debate the bill in the second reading on Tuesday.

